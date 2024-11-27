News & Insights

Stocks
CRWD

Crowdstrike price target raised to $400 from $350 at Wells Fargo

November 27, 2024 — 06:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Crowdstrike (CRWD) to $400 from $350 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes shares traded down after hours as management lowered FY26 expectations. The company now expects net new ARR to reaccelerate in the second half of 2026, which is farther out than most expected. Nonetheless, Wells believes Crowdstrike still has the best solution in the market.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRWD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.