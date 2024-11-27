Crowdstrike price target raised to $400 from $350 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Crowdstrike (CRWD) to $400 from $350 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes shares traded down after hours as management lowered FY26 expectations. The company now expects net new ARR to reaccelerate in the second half of 2026, which is farther out than most expected. Nonetheless, Wells believes Crowdstrike still has the best solution in the market.

