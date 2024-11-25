News & Insights

Crowdstrike price target raised to $400 from $325 at Evercore ISI

November 25, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Crowdstrike (CRWD) to $400 from $325 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm’s channel work this quarter indicates that the environment for Crowdstrike is stabilizing, with the July outage “seemingly forgiven,” as also reflected in the firm’s survey results along with its partner and customer conversations this quarter, the analyst states in a preview ahead of Q3 results.

