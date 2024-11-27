CrowdStrike price target raised to $300 from $265 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Patrick Colville raised the firm’s price target on CrowdStrike (CRWD) to $300 from $265 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The consensus seems confident about the company’s ability to come out of its July Falcon outage in 2025 stronger, but the firm worries about the near-term setup given volatile top and bottom-line estimates, the analyst tells investors.

