Croma Security Solutions CEO Transfers Shares to ISAs

October 29, 2024 — 10:42 am EDT

Croma Security Solutions (GB:CSSG) has released an update.

Croma Security Solutions CEO Roberto Fiorentino and his wife have transferred their holdings of the company’s ordinary shares into their ISAs, selling and repurchasing a total of 492,000 shares at 67.5p each. This transaction leaves their total shareholding unchanged at 3,867,537 shares, maintaining their significant stake in the company. The transfer is a strategic move to potentially optimize tax efficiency for their investment.

