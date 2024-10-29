Croma Security Solutions CEO Transfers Shares to ISAs

Croma Security Solutions (GB:CSSG) has released an update.

Croma Security Solutions CEO Roberto Fiorentino and his wife have transferred their holdings of the company’s ordinary shares into their ISAs, selling and repurchasing a total of 492,000 shares at 67.5p each. This transaction leaves their total shareholding unchanged at 3,867,537 shares, maintaining their significant stake in the company. The transfer is a strategic move to potentially optimize tax efficiency for their investment.

For further insights into GB:CSSG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.