Critical Metals PLC Plans AGM Amid Molulu Project Push

Critical Metals Plc (GB:CRTM) has released an update.
Critical Metals PLC is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting on December 9, 2024, as it continues efforts to restart production at the Molulu Copper/Cobalt Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company is committed to tapping into minerals vital for global economic growth, with an off-take partner already secured.
