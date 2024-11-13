News & Insights

Critical Metals PLC Plans AGM Amid Molulu Project Push

November 13, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Critical Metals Plc (GB:CRTM) has released an update.

Critical Metals PLC is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting on December 9, 2024, as it continues efforts to restart production at the Molulu Copper/Cobalt Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company is committed to tapping into minerals vital for global economic growth, with an off-take partner already secured.

