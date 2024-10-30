Critical Metals Plc Expands Mining and Community Efforts

Critical Metals Plc (GB:CRTM) has released an update.

Critical Metals Plc has announced promising developments in its copper-cobalt mining operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, including successful diamond drilling results and infrastructure improvements. The company raised £1.6 million through a private placement to advance exploration and listed on the OTC Market, expanding its reach to North American investors. Additionally, they are enhancing community engagement by building a school and employing local residents.

