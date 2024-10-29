News & Insights

Critical Metals evolves development strategy for Tanbreez project

October 29, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

Critical Metals (CRML) provided a project update for the Tanbreez Greenland Rare Earth Mine, one of the world’s largest rare earth assets located in Southern Greenland. “The team continues to make remarkable strides at our rare earth project in Southern Greenland,” said Tony Sage, CEO and Executive Chairman of Critical Metals Corp. “We have identified two new high-grade areas that were not previously recorded or factored into the development strategy, significantly enhancing the upside potential of this foundational asset. In addition, through our collaboration with the Greenland Government, we have secured a cost-effective power supply, enabling us to optimize our development strategy and create a more favorable project roadmap.”

