Critical Metals evolves development strategy for Tanbreez project

Critical Metals (CRML) provided a project update for the Tanbreez Greenland Rare Earth Mine, one of the world’s largest rare earth assets located in Southern Greenland. “The team continues to make remarkable strides at our rare earth project in Southern Greenland,” said Tony Sage, CEO and Executive Chairman of Critical Metals Corp. “We have identified two new high-grade areas that were not previously recorded or factored into the development strategy, significantly enhancing the upside potential of this foundational asset. In addition, through our collaboration with the Greenland Government, we have secured a cost-effective power supply, enabling us to optimize our development strategy and create a more favorable project roadmap.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRML:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.