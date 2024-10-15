Critical Insights From StoneCo Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for StoneCo, revealing an average target of $13.0, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 18.14%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of StoneCo's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Coffey Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $14.00 Jorge Kuri Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $7.00 $16.50 Kaio Prato UBS Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 John Coffey Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to StoneCo. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of StoneCo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for StoneCo's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into StoneCo's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on StoneCo analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd is a provider of financial technology solutions. It serves MSMBs great solutions, at fair prices, and provides the customer experience to help them manage their businesses and sell more. Its Stone Business Model combines end-to-end, cloud-based technology platforms; differentiated hyper-local and integrated distribution approaches; and white-glove, on-demand customer service. It has two segments Financial Services offers payments, digital banking, and credit solutions, focusing Ton solution mainly on micro-merchants, and Stone solution on SMBs. In Software, it offers POS and ERP solutions for different retail and services verticals, Customer Relationship Management, engagement tools, e-commerce, and Order Management System solutions, among others.

StoneCo: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: StoneCo displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: StoneCo's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.07%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): StoneCo's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): StoneCo's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: StoneCo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.61, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for STNE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Jan 2022 HSBC Downgrades Buy Hold Jan 2022 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for STNE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.