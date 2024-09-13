Critical Insights From Coty Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Coty (NYSE:COTY) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $12.89, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A 5.29% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $13.61.

The perception of Coty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $11.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $11.00 $12.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Buy $17.00 $16.50 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $15.00 $15.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $13.00 $15.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.00 Olivia Tong B of A Securities Lowers Buy $14.00 $15.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Coty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Coty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Coty's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Coty's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Coty

Coty is a global beauty maker that focuses on fragrance (59% of sales) and color cosmetics (28%), with limited exposure to skincare (5%) and body care (8%). For the fragrance business, Coty licenses luxury and high-end brands including Gucci, Burberry, Hugo Boss, Davidoff, and Calvin Klein, while its consumer cosmetics business focuses on acquired mass brands such as CoverGirl, Max Factor, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, and Bourjois. It also collaborates with social media celebrities Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to launch makeup products bearing their names. By region, Coty generates close to 44% of sales from Europe, 42% from the Americas, and 14% from Asia-Pacific. German investment firm JAB is a controlling shareholder, with a 53% stake.

Understanding the Numbers: Coty's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Coty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Coty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -7.35%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coty's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.56%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.82%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, Coty faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

