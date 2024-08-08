Critical Insights From American Superconductor Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $24.4, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 29.79% increase from the previous average price target of $18.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive American Superconductor is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Clare Roth MKM Raises Buy $29.00 $27.00 Justin Clare Roth MKM Raises Buy $27.00 $20.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $23.00 $16.00 Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $23.00 $16.00 Justin Clare Roth MKM Raises Buy $20.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to American Superconductor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Superconductor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of American Superconductor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of American Superconductor's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering American Superconductor: A Closer Look

American Superconductor Corp generates the ideas, technologies, and solutions that meet world's demand for smarter, cleaner and energy. Through its Windtec Solutions, the company enables manufacturers to launch wind turbines quickly, effectively and profitably. Through its Gridtec Solutions, the company provides engineering planning services and grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. The company's segment includes Grid and Wind. It generates maximum revenue from the Grid segment.

American Superconductor's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: American Superconductor's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 33.17%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Superconductor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.26%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Superconductor's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Superconductor's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, American Superconductor adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

