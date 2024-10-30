News & Insights

Critical Elements Teams with ICP for Market Making

Critical Elements (TSE:CRE) has released an update.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation has partnered with ICP Securities Inc. to implement automated market making services, enhancing liquidity for its shares. This strategic move aims to manage temporary imbalances in supply and demand, potentially boosting investor confidence in Critical Elements’ stock.

