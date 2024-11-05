Critica Limited Reveals Record Rare Earth Discovery

Venture Minerals Limited (AU:CRI) has released an update.

Critica Limited has reported a record-breaking drill intersection at its Jupiter site, part of the Brothers REE Project, with a 67-meter find containing 3,074 ppm of Total Rare Earth Oxides. This discovery reinforces Jupiter’s potential as one of Australia’s largest rare earth deposits, despite current market pricing challenges. The company is optimistic about the long-term rare earth market and is preparing a maiden resource estimate by year-end.

