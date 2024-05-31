News & Insights

Stocks

Criterium Energy Q1 Results and Strategic Deals

May 31, 2024 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Criterium Energy (TSE:CEQ) has released an update.

Criterium Energy Ltd. reported its Q1 2024 financial and operational performance, highlighting an oil production of 802 barrels per day, sales of 73,131 barrels at an average price of $82 each, and operating costs of $2.8 million. The company has also made strategic moves by signing an agreement to sell its interest in the Bulu PSC for $7.75 million and entering a gas offtake agreement, while reiterating its 2024 financial guidance. Investors were engaged through a corporate presentation at the Lytham Partners Spring Conference and can follow the company’s progress on its website and social media platforms.

For further insights into TSE:CEQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.