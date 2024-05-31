Criterium Energy Q1 Results and Strategic Deals

Criterium Energy (TSE:CEQ) has released an update.

Criterium Energy Ltd. reported its Q1 2024 financial and operational performance, highlighting an oil production of 802 barrels per day, sales of 73,131 barrels at an average price of $82 each, and operating costs of $2.8 million. The company has also made strategic moves by signing an agreement to sell its interest in the Bulu PSC for $7.75 million and entering a gas offtake agreement, while reiterating its 2024 financial guidance. Investors were engaged through a corporate presentation at the Lytham Partners Spring Conference and can follow the company’s progress on its website and social media platforms.

