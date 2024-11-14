Crimson Tide CTO Increases Stake in Company

Crimson Tide (GB:TIDE) has released an update.
Crimson Tide’s Chief Technology Officer, Luke Jeffrey, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 50,000 ordinary shares as a gift, bringing his total to 73,333 shares, or 1.1% of the company’s issued share capital. This transaction highlights the CTO’s confidence in Crimson Tide, a company known for its process management app, mpro5.
For further insights into GB:TIDE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on Tesla Stock
- ‘Breath of Fresh Air,’ Says Daniel Ives About Rivian Stock
- ‘It’s Not Too Late to Load Up,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.