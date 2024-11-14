Crimson Tide CTO Increases Stake in Company

Crimson Tide (GB:TIDE) has released an update.

Crimson Tide’s Chief Technology Officer, Luke Jeffrey, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 50,000 ordinary shares as a gift, bringing his total to 73,333 shares, or 1.1% of the company’s issued share capital. This transaction highlights the CTO’s confidence in Crimson Tide, a company known for its process management app, mpro5.

