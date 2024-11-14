News & Insights

Stocks

Crimson Tide CTO Increases Stake in Company

November 14, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Crimson Tide (GB:TIDE) has released an update.

Crimson Tide’s Chief Technology Officer, Luke Jeffrey, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 50,000 ordinary shares as a gift, bringing his total to 73,333 shares, or 1.1% of the company’s issued share capital. This transaction highlights the CTO’s confidence in Crimson Tide, a company known for its process management app, mpro5.

For further insights into GB:TIDE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.