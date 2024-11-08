News & Insights

CRH plc Embarks on Major Share Buyback Program

November 08, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has announced the acquisition and cancellation of a significant number of its own ordinary shares as part of a buyback program valued up to $300 million, set to run through February 2025. This move, executed through its broker Mizuho Securities USA LLC, is aimed at reducing the company’s outstanding share count, potentially enhancing shareholder value. The transactions carried out on November 7, 2024, resulted in CRH holding 678,930,907 shares in issue, excluding treasury shares.

