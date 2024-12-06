News & Insights

Stocks

Cresud Sociedad Expands Share Capital Through Warrant Exercise

December 06, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cresud Sociedad (CRESY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cresud Sociedad Anónima has reported that the exercise of warrants by holders between November 17 and 25, 2024, has resulted in the issuance of 4,501,293 new ordinary shares, raising USD 1,809,070. This move increases the company’s capital stock to 603,140,435 shares, indicating a positive inflow for the Argentine company, traded under NASDAQ: CRESY.

For further insights into CRESY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRESY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.