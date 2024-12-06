Cresud Sociedad Expands Share Capital Through Warrant Exercise

Cresud Sociedad (CRESY) has released an update.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima has reported that the exercise of warrants by holders between November 17 and 25, 2024, has resulted in the issuance of 4,501,293 new ordinary shares, raising USD 1,809,070. This move increases the company’s capital stock to 603,140,435 shares, indicating a positive inflow for the Argentine company, traded under NASDAQ: CRESY.

