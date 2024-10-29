News & Insights

Cresud Sociedad Approves Financial Moves and Dividends

October 29, 2024 — 02:58 pm EDT

Cresud Sociedad (CRESY) has released an update.

Cresud Sociedad’s recent shareholders’ meeting approved several key financial decisions, including the allocation of net income amounting to over 70 billion pesos, with significant dividends to be distributed, and a focus on maintaining reserves for future business plans. The company also confirmed the performance of its board and supervisory committee for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. Additionally, the compensation for both the board and the supervisory committee was approved, aligning with market standards and corporate governance practices.

