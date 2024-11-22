Cresud Sociedad Anónima Releases Q1 Financial Results

Cresud Sociedad (CRESY) has released an update.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, a key player in Argentina’s real estate and agricultural sectors, has released its unaudited financial statements for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company, which boasts a substantial portfolio of investment properties and agricultural assets, continues to be significantly influenced by its control group led by Eduardo S. Elsztain.
