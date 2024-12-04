Crescent Energy Raises $300M for Strategic Acquisition

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from Crescent Energy Company Class A ( (CRGY) ).

Crescent Energy Finance LLC, a subsidiary of Crescent Energy Company, is set to offer $300 million in Senior Notes maturing in 2032, with a 7.625% interest rate, in a private placement, subject to market conditions. The proceeds aim to finance the acquisition of Ridgemar LLC or reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. This move aligns with Crescent Energy’s strategic financial maneuvers while keeping an eye on market dynamics and potential risks.

