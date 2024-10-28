Credit Corp Faces 2024 Challenges, Eyes Growth in 2025

Credit Corp Group Limited (AU:CCP) has released an update.

Credit Corp Group Limited faced a challenging 2024 with a significant 44% drop in Net Profit After Tax due to a weakening US consumer market, resulting in reduced dividends and a lower share price. Despite these setbacks, the company showed strong performance in Australia and New Zealand and ended the year with a positive outlook, driven by strategic diversification and improved US operations. Credit Corp is poised for growth in 2025, capitalizing on its competitive core business and enhanced operational capabilities.

