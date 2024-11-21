Credit Clear Limited Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Expansion

Credit Clear Limited (AU:CCR) has released an update.

Credit Clear Limited (ASX: CCR) has showcased its strong financial performance with six consecutive quarters of positive operational cash flow, allowing it to focus on profitable growth strategies including strategic acquisitions. The Australian technology company, which has seen substantial share price growth, continues to attract tier-1 clients by integrating its digital billing platform with clients’ internal systems, providing enhanced customer experiences. This success is underpinned by the company’s commitment to advancing technology and investing in client onboarding.

