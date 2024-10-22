Credit Clear Directors Boost Stake Amid Growth

Credit Clear Limited (AU:CCR) has released an update.

Credit Clear Limited has announced that its non-executive directors, including Paul Dwyer, have collectively acquired 3.125 million shares in the company, with Dwyer’s entity purchasing 2.1 million shares. This move highlights the directors’ confidence in the company’s digital billing and communication platform, which is revolutionizing customer account management across various industries.

