Credissential App Approved for Apple, Launch Nears

October 29, 2024 — 02:05 pm EDT

Axiom Capital Advisors, Inc. (TSE:WHIP) has released an update.

Credissential Inc. has received approval for its retail app on the Apple App Store, marking a key step towards its full commercial launch anticipated in 2025. The app aims to enhance the car-buying experience by allowing users to manage their credit data securely and integrate with the DealerFlow platform. Upcoming features include in-app car purchasing and AI-powered shopping assistance.

