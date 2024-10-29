Credissential App Approved for Apple, Launch Nears

Axiom Capital Advisors, Inc. (TSE:WHIP) has released an update.

Credissential Inc. has received approval for its retail app on the Apple App Store, marking a key step towards its full commercial launch anticipated in 2025. The app aims to enhance the car-buying experience by allowing users to manage their credit data securely and integrate with the DealerFlow platform. Upcoming features include in-app car purchasing and AI-powered shopping assistance.

