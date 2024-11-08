Creactives Group Raises €175,000 in Bond Offering

Creactives Group S.p.A. (IT:CREG) has released an update.
Creactives Group S.p.A., listed on Euronext Growth Milan Pro, announced the results of its second subscription period for its non-convertible bond offering, raising €175,000 from Italian investors. A total of €500,000 worth of bonds have been subscribed so far, with the bonds offering a 7% annual interest rate over a 24-month period. The company plans to offer the remaining bonds for subscription by the end of 2024.
