Cranswick Reports Strong H1 2024 Growth and Expansion

November 26, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Cranswick (GB:CWK) has released an update.

Cranswick PLC, a leading UK food producer, reported a robust 6.1% revenue growth to £1,329.9m for the first half of 2024, driven by strong performances in its poultry and pig farming operations. The company achieved a 17.7% increase in adjusted earnings per share, reflecting strategic investments in capital projects and expansion of its agricultural operations. With a significant reduction in net debt and a commitment to further growth in its core sectors, Cranswick continues to bolster its financial position.

