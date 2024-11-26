Cranswick Reports Strong H1 2024 Growth and Expansion

Cranswick (GB:CWK) has released an update.
Cranswick PLC, a leading UK food producer, reported a robust 6.1% revenue growth to £1,329.9m for the first half of 2024, driven by strong performances in its poultry and pig farming operations. The company achieved a 17.7% increase in adjusted earnings per share, reflecting strategic investments in capital projects and expansion of its agricultural operations. With a significant reduction in net debt and a commitment to further growth in its core sectors, Cranswick continues to bolster its financial position.
