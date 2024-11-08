Crane NXT price target raised to $78 from $77 at Baird

Baird analyst Michael Halloran raised the firm’s price target on Crane NXT (CXT) to $78 from $77 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they beat 3Q and narrowed 2024 guidance. Quarter was largely consistent within expectations, with directionally positive underlying trends, offset by well-understood US currency headwinds and gaming recovery pushout.

