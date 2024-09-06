Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage of Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage of Lifecore Biomedical (NasdaqGS:LFCR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.17% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lifecore Biomedical is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 78.17% from its latest reported closing price of $4.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lifecore Biomedical is 158MM, an increase of 22.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lifecore Biomedical. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFCR is 0.40%, an increase of 33.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.66% to 20,815K shares. The put/call ratio of LFCR is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wynnefield Capital holds 4,919K shares representing 15.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,924K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFCR by 9.18% over the last quarter.

Legion Partners Asset Management holds 2,968K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFCR by 29.53% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management holds 2,216K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFCR by 9.27% over the last quarter.

22nw holds 1,755K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

325 Capital holds 1,341K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lifecore Biomedical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Landec Corporation is a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses: Curation Foods, Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical, Inc.Landec designs, develops, manufactures and sells products for the food and biopharmaceutical industry. Curation Foods is focused on innovating and distributing plant-based foods with 100% clean ingredients to retail, club and foodservice channels throughout North America. Curation Foods is able to maximize product freshness through its geographically dispersed family of growers, refrigerated supply chain and patented BreatheWay® packaging technology. Curation Foods brands include Eat Smart® fresh packaged vegetables and salads, O Olive Oil & Vinegar® premium artisan products and Yucatan® and Cabo Fresh® avocado products. Lifecore Biomedical is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable grade Hyaluronic Acid, Lifecore brings 35 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market.

