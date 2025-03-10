Cracker Barrel Old Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Cracker Barrel Old, presenting an average target of $48.75, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.56% from the previous average price target of $48.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cracker Barrel Old. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $51.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Sell $39.00 $38.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Lowers Hold $50.00 $55.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Hold $51.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cracker Barrel Old. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cracker Barrel Old compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cracker Barrel Old's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cracker Barrel Old's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Cracker Barrel Old

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc operates hundreds of full-service restaurants throughout the United States. The restaurants of the company are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with menus that offer home-style country food. The company generates maximum revenue from the Restaurants.

Financial Insights: Cracker Barrel Old

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Cracker Barrel Old showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.5% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cracker Barrel Old's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cracker Barrel Old's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cracker Barrel Old's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Cracker Barrel Old's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.45, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

