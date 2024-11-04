News & Insights

Markets
CBRL

Cracker Barrel Board Urges Shareholders To Vote For Only Its 10 Recommended Nominees

November 04, 2024 — 08:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Board has mailed a letter to the company's shareholders in connection with the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Board urged shareholders to vote for only Cracker Barrel's 10 recommended nominees to Board of Directors.

"We are asking for your vote because Sardar Biglari is pursuing yet another costly and distracting proxy contest - his seventh attempt in the past 13 years. We believe it is important to your investment to oppose Mr. Biglari because his plan is essentially to stop us from investing in the long-term growth of the business and to extract capital from Cracker Barrel," Cracker Barrel said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CBRL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.