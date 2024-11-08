Cousins to Buy Charlotte Lifestyle Office Property Vantage South End

Cousins Properties CUZ announced its agreement to acquire Vantage South End, a 639,000-square-foot lifestyle office property in Charlotte’s thriving South End submarket, for $328.5 million. This strategic acquisition aligns with Cousins’ Sun Belt-focused strategy and enhances its presence in one of Charlotte's most dynamic submarkets. Expected to close in December 2024, the transaction provides immediate financial and operational advantages, making it a highly accretive investment.



Located two blocks from Cousins’ existing RailYard property and South End Station development site, Vantage South End strengthens Cousins’ positioning within Charlotte’s South End submarket. This property enjoys a diverse rent roll, including several corporate headquarters, with strong lease terms. Its major customers include Lending Tree, Alston & Bird, Hartford Insurance HIG, CBRE CBRE, Allspring Global Investments and Grant Thornton. Also, it offers easy accessibility to Charlotte light rail and major traffic arteries/highways.



Built in 2021/2022, Vantage South End is currently 97% leased, with a weighted average lease term exceeding nine years, offering Cousins scope for generating stable, predictable cash flows. This high occupancy level, combined with long-term lease commitments, suggests a healthy demand for this property.



Cousins is acquiring Vantage South End in an off-market transaction at a meaningful discount to replacement cost and at a price that will be immediately accretive to earnings. This acquisition price enhances Cousins’ yield. To finance the acquisition, Cousins announced a public offering of 6 million shares.

Final Thoughts on CUZ

The acquisition of Vantage South End strengthens Cousins’ position in a high-demand submarket, offers immediate earnings accretion and aligns with its long-term focus on high-quality, amenity-rich office properties in the Sun Belt. This acquisition not only increases Cousins' market footprint but also improves the quality and stability of its cash flow, providing a compelling value proposition for shareholders.



Last month, Cousins reported third-quarter 2024 funds from operations (FFO) per share of 67 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure improved by 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Results reflected strong leasing activity and higher rent realizations amid rising demand for office spaces. CUZ also raised its 2024 outlook for FFO per share. The increase in FFO was due to lower short-term interest rates, lower real estate taxes and new investment activity.



Going forward, Cousins Properties’ high-quality office portfolio, impressive tenant roster, opportunistic investments and developments in best sub-markets and strong balance sheet are expected to drive its growth. However, a continuation of the hybrid work environment and high supply in the office real estate market is expected to adversely impact its pricing power.



Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have risen 15.9%, well ahead of the industry’s upside of 1.1%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

