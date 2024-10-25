News & Insights

Coursera price target lowered to $12 from $20 at Loop Capital

October 25, 2024 — 07:30 pm EDT

Loop Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Coursera (COUR) to $12 from $20 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results and guidance cut. It is clear that the company continues to face rapidly changing market conditions in its target markets with unfavorable macro providing incremental headwinds in its North American region, demographic shift towards lower-cost emerging regions, and slower adoption of Gen-AI technology among educational institutions, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Loop adds however that Coursera is well positioned to reshape the higher education industry in emerging markets where there is less resistance to change.

