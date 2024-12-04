Courage Investment Faces Acquisition by China Mark

Courage Investment Group Limited (HK:1145) has released an update.
Courage Investment Group Limited is the target of a voluntary conditional general cash offer by China Mark Limited, facilitated by Get Nice Securities Limited. China Mark has already acquired nearly 29% of Courage’s shares and is offering HK$0.1094 per share to acquire the remaining shares, aiming to gain over 50% control. The company plans to maintain its listings on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange post-offer.
