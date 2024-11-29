Coupang Q4-to-date trend ‘reassuring,’ says BofA

BofA says data from Sensor Tower shows Coupang’s (CPNG) daily active users grew 12% in August-November and reports that based on MoTIE monthly data, October e-commerce gross merchandise value grew 14% year-over-year. The firm, which calls the Q4-to-date trend “reassuring,” reiterates Buy a rating and $32 price target on Coupang shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CPNG:
- Tiger Global take new stake in Flutter, cuts stake in Uber
- Coupang price target raised to $31 from $26 at UBS
- Coupang announces pre-arranged stock sale plan by founder
- Coupang Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth
- Closing Bell Movers: Exact Sciences falls 30% after results, guidance cut
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.