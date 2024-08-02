Cotton Seeing Some Buying on Friday AM

Cotton prices are up 23 to 49 points on Friday morning. They fell 53 to 101 points on the Thursday session. The outside markets were not providing any support, with crude oil down 95 cents/barrel and the dollar index up 271 points.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report indicated a massive 1.09 million RB of old crop upland cotton net reductions to sales in the week that ended on July 25. That large drop was likely switched to new crop with net sales of 1.36 million RB with just 1 reporting week left in the 23/24 MY. Much of the cancellations were for China at 597,300 RB and net sales for 650,100 RB for new crop. Pakistan cancelled 369,100 RB for old and sales of 419,800 RB for new, with Vietnam reducing 126,100 RB for 23/24 and sales of 215,200 RB in 24/25. Shipments during that week totaled 129,929 RB, down just slightly from the week previous.

The Seam reported online cash cotton sales of 1,501 bales at an average price of 69.4 cents. ICE cotton stocks were down 1,982 bales on decertification on July 31, leaving 26,763 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on July 31 at 79.85 cents/lb. Last week, the USDA Average World Price (AWP) was cut by 108 points to 53.94 cents/lb, and is in effect starting Friday through next Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 68.08, down 91 points, currently up 48 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 69.7, down 97 points, currently up 43 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 70.98, down 95 points, currently up 49 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

