Cotton Closes with Weakness

Cotton futures saw losses of 5 to 56 points on Tuesday. The dollar index added some pressure, up 414 points. Crude oil futures were up $2.73/barrel, on increased tensions out of the Middle East as Iran sent a barrage of missiles to Israel.

Weekly Crop Progress data from NASS showed 72% of the US cotton crop with bolls opening, 1% ahead of normal, with harvest listed at 20% complete. Cotton condition ratings fell 6% to 31% in gd/ex, as the Brugler500 index was down another 14 points to 281. Harvest in GA was 6% complete, with 77% of the bolls open, imply some crop damage, as the Brugler500 index was down 51 points. NC ratings were down 48 points, with TN dropping 40, as TX slipped by 8 points.

The monthly Cotton Systems report from USDA showed 1,271 RB consumed domestically in the US in August, a 3-year high for the month. Stocks were down 1 RB from last month at 970 RB.

The Seam reported just 794 online cash cotton bale sales on Monday, averaging 70.51 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on September 30, leaving 265 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points on September 30 at 84.40 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 223 points last Thursday to 61.06 cents/lb.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 73.25, down 36 points,

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 75.26, down 10 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 76.42, down 10 points

