Costco price target raised to $1,075 from $975 at Baird

Baird analyst Peter Benedict raised the firm’s price target on Costco (COST) to $1,075 from $975 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its November sales data. The company’s “normalized” core comps remained healthy at about 6.4%, while its two-year stacked growth rate was “stable with October”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Costco’s negative calendar shift had an outsized impact on e-commerce, but the company again delivered solid growth across core categories and regions, all of which were up mid single digits or better, Baird added.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on COST:
- Costco (COST) Pre-Earnings: Why This Retail Giant Is Poised to Keep Climbing
- Costco reports November comparable sales up 3.1%
- U.S. Black Friday Online Sales Reach a New Record of $10.8B
- Largest U.S. Pension Sells Tesla (TSLA) Stock
- BJ’s Wholesale Hits New 52-Week High on Membership Fee Hike News
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.