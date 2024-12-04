News & Insights

Costco price target raised to $1,075 from $975 at Baird

December 04, 2024 — 09:25 pm EST

Baird analyst Peter Benedict raised the firm’s price target on Costco (COST) to $1,075 from $975 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its November sales data. The company’s “normalized” core comps remained healthy at about 6.4%, while its two-year stacked growth rate was “stable with October”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Costco’s negative calendar shift had an outsized impact on e-commerce, but the company again delivered solid growth across core categories and regions, all of which were up mid single digits or better, Baird added.

