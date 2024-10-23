Costco could ‘soon deliver a Netflix moment,’ says Morgan Stanley

Following recent Costco (COST) management comments regarding the roll-out of membership card scanners at U.S. clubs, and the resulting lift in member sign-ups, Morgan Stanley tells investors that the firm’s channel checks suggest membership counts at selected Costco locations during the test phase, following implementation of card scanners, is rising by as much as low-double-digits given the significant conversion rates among previously non-fee-paying customers. The firm is not changing its estimates at this point, but believes faster membership growth should be an upside lever, even with “typical” reinvestment, and says the ongoing roll-out of membership card scanners “could soon deliver a Netflix (NFLX) moment” akin to the latter’s password-sharing crackdown. The firm keeps an Overweight rating and $950 price target on Costco shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on COST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.