News & Insights

Stocks
CSGP

CoStar Group downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital

October 23, 2024 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital downgraded CoStar Group (CSGP) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of $83, down from $96. The company’s core bookings declined 34% year-over-year and Homes.com bookings moderated to $1M in Q3 from $55M in the first half of 2204 despite the elevated investments, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that although CoStar’s core salesforce transitioning back should help, higher for longer interest rates could likely continue to weigh on the demand environment. A such, it believes the company’s ex-residential organic revenue growth could potentially moderate further in fiscal 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CSGP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSGP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.