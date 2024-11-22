The Cost for Single Parents To Raise a Family in Every State

Being a single parent often means determining how to give your children the best opportunities in life on a single income. No matter where you live, figuring out how to budget so your little ones can thrive is challenging. However, some states are certainly more affordable than others.

To give single parents a broader perspective on the cost of raising a family across the country, GOBankingRates searched for the annual expenditures for single parents with at least one child.

Any parent knows that the annual costs of groceries, housing, utilities and transportation are essential to the budget, so these expenses were key in figuring out the costs of raising a kid in every state.

Alabama

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $49,660

Alaska

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $70,412

Arizona

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $60,964

Arkansas

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,054

California

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $77,892

Colorado

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $59,108

Connecticut

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $63,439

Delaware

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $56,859

Florida

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $56,634

Georgia

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,066

Hawaii

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $101,401

Idaho

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $55,453

Illinois

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,797

Indiana

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,178

Iowa

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,785

Kansas

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $48,985

Kentucky

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,741

Louisiana

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,178

Maine

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $61,808

Maryland

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $65,520

Massachusetts

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $82,392

Michigan

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,953

Minnesota

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $52,922

Mississippi

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $48,535

Missouri

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $49,772

Montana

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $57,871

Nebraska

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,122

Nevada

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $56,802

New Hampshire

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,170

New Jersey

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,057

New Mexico

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $52,866

New York

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $70,806

North Carolina

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,597

North Dakota

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,203

Ohio

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,259

Oklahoma

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $48,479

Oregon

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,507

Pennsylvania

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,765

Rhode Island

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $62,258

South Carolina

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,597

South Dakota

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,966

Tennessee

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,785

Texas

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $52,134

Utah

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $58,040

Vermont

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,845

Virginia

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $57,309

Washington

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $65,238

West Virginia

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $49,322

Wisconsin

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,484

Wyoming

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,966

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used the 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the consumer unit of “Single Parent with at least one child” and found the annual cost of expenditures for that consumer unit, as well as the annual cost of necessities (groceries, housing, utilities and transportation) using the 2023 composite cost-of-living data from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 26, 2024.

