The Cost for Single Parents To Raise a Family in Every State

November 22, 2024 — 10:01 am EST

November 22, 2024 — 10:01 am EST

Being a single parent often means determining how to give your children the best opportunities in life on a single income. No matter where you live, figuring out how to budget so your little ones can thrive is challenging. However, some states are certainly more affordable than others.

To give single parents a broader perspective on the cost of raising a family across the country, GOBankingRates searched for the annual expenditures for single parents with at least one child.

Any parent knows that the annual costs of groceries, housing, utilities and transportation are essential to the budget, so these expenses were key in figuring out the costs of raising a kid in every state.

Welcome to Sweet Home Alabama Road Sign along Interstate 10 in Robertsdale, Alabama USA, near the State Border with Florida.

Alabama

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $49,660

Alaska welcomes visitors on the Alaska Highway at the Alaskan border,Alaska,USA.

Alaska

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $70,412

A Row of Arizona State Flags stock photo

Arizona

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $60,964

Arkansas

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,054
San Francisco skyline at sunset, California, USA.

California

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $77,892
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

Colorado

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $59,108

wood dock by an inlet in Stonington Connecticut.

Connecticut

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $63,439
Welcome to Delaware road sign stock photo

Delaware

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $56,859
West Palm Beach, Florida (US) stock photo

Florida

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $56,634
Augusta, Georgia

Georgia

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,066

The dormant volcano known as Diamond Head located adjacent to downtown Honlulu, Hawaii, as shot from an altitude of about 1500 feet over the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $101,401
tranquil getaway; a breathe of fresh air; away from it all; springtime travel adventure, Sawtooth National Forest.

Idaho

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $55,453
Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,797
Fountain in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Indiana

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,178

Aerial View of Cedar Rapids Iowa Downtown.

Iowa

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,785
Manhattan is a city in northeastern Kansas in the United States at the junction of the Kansas River and Big Blue River.

Kansas

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $48,985
Overlooking the Paducah Kentucky Riverfront of the Ohio River.

Kentucky

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,741
City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

Louisiana

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,178

Cars driving on road in Acadia National Park, Maine, USA.

Maine

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $61,808
Colorful row houses along a sunny residential street.

Maryland

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $65,520
Andover is a town in Essex County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $82,392
Downtown Ypsilanti, Michigan stock photo

Michigan

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,953

Welcome-Minnesota-iStock-508789795

Minnesota

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $52,922
Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $48,535
Flag of american state of Missouri, region of the United States, waving at wind.

Missouri

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $49,772
Street view of Anaconda, Montanan.

Montana

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $57,871

springtime sunrise over wide and shallow Platte River near Kearney, Nebraska.

Nebraska

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,122
A front view of the iconic Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign in the Nevada, USA city.

Nevada

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $56,802
Rochester is a city in Strafford County, New Hampshire, United States.

New Hampshire

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,170
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,057

Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $52,866
Statue of Liberty n New York stock photo

New York

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $70,806
Welcome to North Carolina stock photo

North Carolina

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,597
This Bridge runs over the valley in Valley City North Dakota.

North Dakota

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,203

Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,259
Tulsa is the second-largest city in the state of Oklahoma and 47th-most populous city in the United States.

Oklahoma

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $48,479
Welcome to Oregon Sign stock photo

Oregon

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,507
Autumn scenery at Washington's Headquarters in Valley Forge National Historic Park, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Pennsylvania

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,765

Cranston, once known as Pawtuxet, is a city in Providence County, Rhode Island, United States.

Rhode Island

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $62,258
Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,597
Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,966
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,785

Sixth Street music and entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas, USA.

Texas

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $52,134
Utah-welcome-iStock-507123829

Utah

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $58,040

Vermont

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,845
Harpers Ferry West Virginia scenic overlook with the Potomac River.

Virginia

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $57,309

Houses cluster along the shoreline in Bellevue on Meydenbauer Bay on this winter day.

Washington

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $65,238
Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $49,322
Welcome-Wisconsin-iStock-176888085

Wisconsin

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,484
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,966

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used the 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the consumer unit of “Single Parent with at least one child” and found the annual cost of expenditures for that consumer unit, as well as the annual cost of necessities (groceries, housing, utilities and transportation) using the 2023 composite cost-of-living data from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 26, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost for Single Parents To Raise a Family in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

