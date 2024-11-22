The Cost for Single Parents To Raise a Family in Every State

Being a single parent often means determining how to give your children the best opportunities in life on a single income. No matter where you live, figuring out how to budget so your little ones can thrive is challenging. However, some states are certainly more affordable than others.
To give single parents a broader perspective on the cost of raising a family across the country, GOBankingRates searched for the annual expenditures for single parents with at least one child.
Any parent knows that the annual costs of groceries, housing, utilities and transportation are essential to the budget, so these expenses were key in figuring out the costs of raising a kid in every state.
Alabama
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $49,660
Alaska
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $70,412
Arizona
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $60,964
Arkansas
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,054
California
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $77,892
Colorado
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $59,108
Connecticut
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $63,439
Delaware
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $56,859
Florida
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $56,634
Georgia
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,066
Hawaii
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $101,401
Idaho
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $55,453
Illinois
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,797
Indiana
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,178
Iowa
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,785
Kansas
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $48,985
Kentucky
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,741
Louisiana
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,178
Maine
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $61,808
Maryland
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $65,520
Massachusetts
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $82,392
Michigan
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,953
Minnesota
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $52,922
Mississippi
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $48,535
Missouri
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $49,772
Montana
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $57,871
Nebraska
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,122
Nevada
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $56,802
New Hampshire
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,170
New Jersey
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,057
New Mexico
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $52,866
New York
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $70,806
North Carolina
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,597
North Dakota
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,203
Ohio
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,259
Oklahoma
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $48,479
Oregon
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,507
Pennsylvania
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,765
Rhode Island
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $62,258
South Carolina
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,597
South Dakota
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,966
Tennessee
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,785
Texas
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $52,134
Utah
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $58,040
Vermont
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,845
Virginia
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $57,309
Washington
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $65,238
West Virginia
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $49,322
Wisconsin
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,484
Wyoming
- Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,966
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used the 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the consumer unit of “Single Parent with at least one child” and found the annual cost of expenditures for that consumer unit, as well as the annual cost of necessities (groceries, housing, utilities and transportation) using the 2023 composite cost-of-living data from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 26, 2024.
