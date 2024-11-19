Cost of childcare can be more than rent in some counties, says government study 

A study by the United States government found that the cost of childcare for one child can be as much as the average annual rent costs.

The National Database of Childcare Prices has revealed the latest figures from a study conducted across America. The study analyzes childcare prices in 2,512 U.S. counties.

The findings showed that U.S. families spend “8.9% and 16.0% of their median income on full-day care for just one child, with annual prices ranging from $6,552 to $15,600 in 2022, the most recent year for which data are available.”

The Department of Labor and the Women’s Bureau released the figures. This female-driven department works on workplace policies and standards and safeguards the interests of working women.

“The fact that the median cost of center-based infant care is more than the median cost of rent should be of urgent concern,” said Women’s Bureau Director Wendy Chun-Hoon.

Study shows the cost of childcare for an average family

48 states, including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, were considered, which resulted in the findings being the most comprehensive public federal source of childcare prices at the county level.

The study further showed that part-day care for school-aged children comprises “8.1% to 9.4% of median family income: From $5,943 up to $9,211 for just one child. To put this into perspective, the median cost of a year’s worth of rent was $15,216 in 2022.”

The counties where center infant prices demand the highest share of median family income include “Stearns County, Minnesota; Bronx County, New York; Piute County, Utah; Essex County, Vermont; Grays Harbor and Wahkiakum counties in Washington; and Guanica County, Puerto Rico.”

Director Chun-Hoon concluded that “Families are struggling and women are disproportionately impacted. We know interventions like the American Rescue Plan have helped, but more federal investments are needed to ensure child care is accessible and affordable for all.”

Image: Pexels.

The post Cost of childcare can be more than rent in some counties, says government study appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.