COSOL Limited Expands with Toustone Acquisition

December 03, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Cosol Limited (AU:COS) has released an update.

COSOL Limited has announced its acquisition of Toustone Pty Ltd, a prominent Australian data analytics company, for up to $22.44 million, enhancing its data management services and market position. The acquisition is set to strengthen COSOL’s offerings in enterprise asset analytics and transport, providing immediate earnings benefits and aligning with COSOL’s growth strategy. This move leverages Toustone’s proprietary data platforms, promising enhanced insights and efficiency for COSOL’s clients.

For further insights into AU:COS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

