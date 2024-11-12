Cosmo Metals to Vote on Key Financial Resolutions

Cosmo Metals Limited (AU:CMO) has released an update.

Cosmo Metals Limited is convening a General Meeting on December 13, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions, including the issuance of 500,000 Convertible Notes and 5,000,000 Lead Manager Options. This meeting provides an opportunity for shareholders to influence significant financial decisions, underscoring the company’s strategic planning and growth ambitions.

