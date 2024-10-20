COSCO SHIPPING Changes International Auditor for 2024

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co (HK:1919) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. has announced a change in their international auditor, with PricewaterhouseCoopers resigning and SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited being appointed for the 2024 financial year. The company assures that this transition will not impact the annual audit and has expressed gratitude to PwC for its past services. This move is seen as a strategic decision based on current business needs and market information.

