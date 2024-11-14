Cosan S.A. Unveils Significant Share Buyback Program

Cosan (CSAN) has released an update.

Cosan S.A. has announced a new share buyback program, allowing the acquisition of up to 115 million shares, approximately 6.16% of its total shares, over an 18-month period. The buyback aims to manage treasury stock for potential cancellation or use in executive stock compensation plans. The initiative underscores Cosan’s strategic financial management and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into CSAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.