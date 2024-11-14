News & Insights

Cosan S.A. Unveils Significant Share Buyback Program

November 14, 2024 — 06:29 am EST

Cosan (CSAN) has released an update.

Cosan S.A. has announced a new share buyback program, allowing the acquisition of up to 115 million shares, approximately 6.16% of its total shares, over an 18-month period. The buyback aims to manage treasury stock for potential cancellation or use in executive stock compensation plans. The initiative underscores Cosan’s strategic financial management and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

