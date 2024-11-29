News & Insights

CorVel Announces Leadership Transition as Founder Retires

November 29, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

CorVel ( (CRVL) ) has provided an announcement.

CorVel Corporation announced the retirement of its founder and long-serving Chairman, V. Gordon Clemons, effective November 26, 2024. Clemons, who has been with the company since its inception, will be succeeded by Michael G. Combs, the current CEO and President. Clemons’ leadership and vision have been pivotal in shaping CorVel’s success, and he will continue to support the company as an outside consultant. This leadership transition marks a new chapter for CorVel, promising ongoing innovation and growth.

For a thorough assessment of CRVL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

