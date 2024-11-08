News & Insights

CRSR

Corsair Gaming price target lowered to $9 from $11 at Macquarie

November 08, 2024 — 01:55 pm EST

Macquarie lowered the firm’s price target on Corsair Gaming (CRSR) to $9 from $11 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm says that despite another quarter of soft results, it is “not yet ready to throw in the towel on Corsair.” 2024 is clearly a challenging year, but the setup for 2025 is stronger given line of sight to a hardware refresh cycle, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

