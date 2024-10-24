CorroHealth enters agreements for investment from Patient Square Capital

CorroHealth signed definitive agreements for a strategic investment from Patient Square Capital. Current shareholders, including investment funds affiliated with global investment firm Carlyle (CG), TT Capital Partners, Sanaka Group, and CorroHealth management, will remain investors, with Patient Square and Carlyle sharing joint control of CorroHealth. Carlyle has been the majority investor in CorroHealth since 2019 and a predecessor business since 2017. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.

