News & Insights

Stocks
CG

CorroHealth enters agreements for investment from Patient Square Capital

October 24, 2024 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

CorroHealth signed definitive agreements for a strategic investment from Patient Square Capital. Current shareholders, including investment funds affiliated with global investment firm Carlyle (CG), TT Capital Partners, Sanaka Group, and CorroHealth management, will remain investors, with Patient Square and Carlyle sharing joint control of CorroHealth. Carlyle has been the majority investor in CorroHealth since 2019 and a predecessor business since 2017. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.