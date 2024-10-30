Corporate Travel Management Reports Record EBITDA Growth

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited reported a 21% rise in EBITDA to $201.7 million for FY24, marking a record performance amidst challenges. The company highlighted significant growth in its North American and ANZ regions, with promising momentum continuing into FY25. This strategic focus appears to be paying off, particularly in these key markets.

