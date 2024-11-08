Corporate Travel Management Director Increases Shareholding

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.
Ewen Crouch, director of Corporate Travel Management Limited, has increased his holdings in the company by acquiring 1,250 ordinary shares at $11.75 each, bringing his total to 20,000 shares. This acquisition reflects a strategic move within the company and may spark interest among investors tracking insider activities.
