Corporate Travel Management Director Increases Shareholding

Ewen Crouch, director of Corporate Travel Management Limited, has increased his holdings in the company by acquiring 1,250 ordinary shares at $11.75 each, bringing his total to 20,000 shares. This acquisition reflects a strategic move within the company and may spark interest among investors tracking insider activities.

