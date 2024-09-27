News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Starting off Friday Mixed

September 27, 2024 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Corn prices are showing mixed trade on Friday AM, with nearby December up ¼ cent and other front months fractionally lower. Futures ended the Thursday session with fractional to 2 ½ cent losses across the board. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down by 2 1/4 cents at $3.80 3/4 per bu.

Another private export sale of 115,000 MT was reported to Mexico by the USDA via their daily reporting system this morning.

USDA’s Export Sales report tallied just 535,056 MT in 2024/25 bookings during the week that ended on September 19. That was below the 0.6 to 1.3 MMT estimates and down 37% from both last week and the same week last year. Columbia was the largest buyer of 168,200 MT, with Mexico buying 160,700 MT in that week. Export commitments are now at 14.744 MMT, which is up 17% from a year ago and a 3-year high. That is 25% of the early USDA export forecast, lagging behind the 31% average sales pace for exports.

Algeria purchased a total of 240,000 MT of corn in a recent tender, likely sourced from Argentina or Brazil. 

Dec 24 Corn  closed at $4.13 1/4, down 2 cents, currently up 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.80 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $4.31, down 2 1/4 cents, currently down 1/2 cents 

May 25 Corn  closed at $4.41, down 2 1/2 cents, currently down 3/4 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.