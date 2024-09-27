Corn Starting off Friday Mixed

Corn prices are showing mixed trade on Friday AM, with nearby December up ¼ cent and other front months fractionally lower. Futures ended the Thursday session with fractional to 2 ½ cent losses across the board. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down by 2 1/4 cents at $3.80 3/4 per bu.

Another private export sale of 115,000 MT was reported to Mexico by the USDA via their daily reporting system this morning.

USDA’s Export Sales report tallied just 535,056 MT in 2024/25 bookings during the week that ended on September 19. That was below the 0.6 to 1.3 MMT estimates and down 37% from both last week and the same week last year. Columbia was the largest buyer of 168,200 MT, with Mexico buying 160,700 MT in that week. Export commitments are now at 14.744 MMT, which is up 17% from a year ago and a 3-year high. That is 25% of the early USDA export forecast, lagging behind the 31% average sales pace for exports.

Algeria purchased a total of 240,000 MT of corn in a recent tender, likely sourced from Argentina or Brazil.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.13 1/4, down 2 cents, currently up 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.80 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.31, down 2 1/4 cents, currently down 1/2 cents

May 25 Corn closed at $4.41, down 2 1/2 cents, currently down 3/4 cents

